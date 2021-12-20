Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Man drags his mum to court over his late father's property
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian man has dragged his mum to court over his late father's property. Twitter user @OnyedikaAnambra who shared the story online said the young man is claiming ownership of the building his father left behind before he passed.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Man drags his mum to court over his late father’s property Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Man drags his mum to court over his late father’s property
Nigerian man drags his mum to court over his late father’s property News Breakers:
Nigerian man drags his mum to court over his late father’s property
Man Files A Lawsuit Against His Mum Over His Late Father’s Property Anaedo Online:
Man Files A Lawsuit Against His Mum Over His Late Father’s Property
Man Drags Mother To Court Over Late Father’s Property Naija News:
Man Drags Mother To Court Over Late Father’s Property


   More Picks
1 Nigeria’s Reality TV Star, Whitemoney, Appointed Member Of Liberian Senate - Leadership, 18 hours ago
2 In Buhari’s govt, a cow is more important than human – Pastor Ibiyeomie - PM News, 14 hours ago
3 Kaduna bandits' attack: Death toll rises to 40 as security agencies recover two more bodies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Nigerian Lecturers Set For Strike As Education Minister Says Government Broke, Can’t Meet Demands - Sahara Reporters, 7 hours ago
5 Electoral Bill: Senate President reads Buhari's letter of Withdrawal of Assent - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
6 Electoral Act: You lack capacity to veto Buhari - Wike tells NASS, reveals APC's plans - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
7 Nigerian singer, Fireboy DML links up with English singer, Ed Sheeran for remix of hit track, Peru (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
8 "My baby, I call him nature" – Regina Daniels pens heartfelt note to her billionaire baby, Ned Nwoko on his birthday - Yaba Left Online, 1 hour ago
9 Photos of Burna Boy’s alleged new lover surfaces as he reportedly dumps Stefflon Don (Photos) - The Info NG, 8 hours ago
10 Gov. Emmanuel signs 2022 appropriation bill of N586.9B into law - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info