Import index grows by 0.52% between July and Sept. — NBS
News photo Prompt News  - The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says the all-commodity group import index grew marginally by 0.52 per cent between July and Sept. It said this on Tuesday in Abuja, in the “Commodity Price Indices and Terms of Trade for Quarter Three, 2021” ...

22 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Nigeria records 500% increase in COVID-19 infections in 2 weeks, says NCDC - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
2 Produce Outcome Of Investigation Into Killing Of Ex-Justice Minister, Bola Ige As You Promised – Soyinka Challenges Buhari - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
3 Folorunsho Alakija's husband, Mr Modupe Alakija suspended by Ikoyi club for misconduct - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
4 There?s nothing like repentant terrorists, let them go and see God - El-Rufai - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 I Know The Problem Of Mambila Power Project, Says Minister-designate - Leadership, 21 hours ago
6 AFCON 2021: Osimhen’s Return, Welcome News For Super Eagles, Napoli –Okpala - Complete Sports, 4 hours ago
7 Court awards N2m fine against Immigration over Odili’s passport seizure - Pulse Nigeria, 24 hours ago
8 NECO exams now compulsory for public schools in Cross River - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
9 EFCC arrests another suspect with 576 ATM cards in Kano - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
10 Nigeria needs N6trn to meet demands on water infrastructure ― Minister - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
