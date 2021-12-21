Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Atedo Peterside tests positive for COVID-19 after vaccination, relives experience
News photo The Eagle Online  - He said he tested positive despite being double-vaccinated and receiving a booster dose.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

How I tested positive for COVID-19 despite vaccination – Atedo Peterside The Punch:
How I tested positive for COVID-19 despite vaccination – Atedo Peterside
Atedo Peterside Tests Positive For COVID-19 The Will:
Atedo Peterside Tests Positive For COVID-19
How Atedo Peterside contracted COVID-19 despite vaccination Top Naija:
How Atedo Peterside contracted COVID-19 despite vaccination
Atedo Peterside Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Double Vaccination The Genius Media:
Atedo Peterside Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Double Vaccination
How I tested positive for COVID-19 despite vaccination – Atedo Peterside News Breakers:
How I tested positive for COVID-19 despite vaccination – Atedo Peterside


   More Picks
1 Nigeria’s Reality TV Star, Whitemoney, Appointed Member Of Liberian Senate - Leadership, 21 hours ago
2 In Buhari’s govt, a cow is more important than human – Pastor Ibiyeomie - PM News, 17 hours ago
3 Kaduna bandits' attack: Death toll rises to 40 as security agencies recover two more bodies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Electoral Act: You lack capacity to veto Buhari - Wike tells NASS, reveals APC's plans - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
5 Nigerian Lecturers Set For Strike As Education Minister Says Government Broke, Can’t Meet Demands - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
6 "My baby, I call him nature" – Regina Daniels pens heartfelt note to her billionaire baby, Ned Nwoko on his birthday - Yaba Left Online, 4 hours ago
7 Photos of Burna Boy’s alleged new lover surfaces as he reportedly dumps Stefflon Don (Photos) - The Info NG, 11 hours ago
8 Zulum releases salary bonus, rice to civilian JTFs, hunters, others — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 13 hours ago
9 Senate confirms Muazu Jaji Sambo as minister-designate - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
10 Folorunsho Alakija's husband, Mr Modupe Alakija suspended by Ikoyi club for misconduct - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info