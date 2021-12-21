Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"Please forgive him" - Slimcase intervenes in current brawl between Portable, Poco Lee and Kogbagidi (Video)
News photo Gist Reel  - Slimcase has intervened amid the current feud between 'Zazu Zeh' star, Portable, Poco Lee and international music promoter, Kogbagidi.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Theft Allegations: Singer, Slimcase Begs Poco Lee, Kogbagidi To Forgive Portable Credit: Instagram | iam_slimcase The Punch:
Theft Allegations: Singer, Slimcase Begs Poco Lee, Kogbagidi To Forgive Portable Credit: Instagram | iam_slimcase
"I know better now, please forgive me" – Singer, Portable apologizes to his benefactors, Poco Lee, Olamide and Kogbagidi (video) Yaba Left Online:
"I know better now, please forgive me" – Singer, Portable apologizes to his benefactors, Poco Lee, Olamide and Kogbagidi (video)
Attack on Poco Lee: Olamide, Slimcase, others beg Kogbagidi to forgive Pulse Nigeria:
Attack on Poco Lee: Olamide, Slimcase, others beg Kogbagidi to forgive 'Zazoo Zeh' singer
Slimcase begs Poco Lee for forgiveness on behalf of Portable. Naija News:
Slimcase begs Poco Lee for forgiveness on behalf of Portable.


   More Picks
1 Nigeria’s Reality TV Star, Whitemoney, Appointed Member Of Liberian Senate - Leadership, 21 hours ago
2 In Buhari’s govt, a cow is more important than human – Pastor Ibiyeomie - PM News, 17 hours ago
3 Kaduna bandits' attack: Death toll rises to 40 as security agencies recover two more bodies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Electoral Act: You lack capacity to veto Buhari - Wike tells NASS, reveals APC's plans - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
5 Nigerian Lecturers Set For Strike As Education Minister Says Government Broke, Can’t Meet Demands - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
6 "My baby, I call him nature" – Regina Daniels pens heartfelt note to her billionaire baby, Ned Nwoko on his birthday - Yaba Left Online, 4 hours ago
7 Photos of Burna Boy’s alleged new lover surfaces as he reportedly dumps Stefflon Don (Photos) - The Info NG, 11 hours ago
8 Zulum releases salary bonus, rice to civilian JTFs, hunters, others — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 13 hours ago
9 Senate confirms Muazu Jaji Sambo as minister-designate - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
10 Folorunsho Alakija's husband, Mr Modupe Alakija suspended by Ikoyi club for misconduct - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info