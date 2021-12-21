Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


AFCON 2021: I’ll be available if selected – Osimhen
News photo Vanguard News  - By Emmanuel Okogba Super Eagles of Nigeria and Napoli hitman, Victor Osimhen has raised the hopes of football fans who feared he may not be

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria BBC Africa:
Nigeria's Osimhen declares himself fit for Afcon
Osimhen Declares Fit For AFCON 2021 Leadership:
Osimhen Declares Fit For AFCON 2021
I Nigerian Tribune:
I'm ready for AFCON 2021 -Osimhen
Osimhen Clears Air On AFCON 2022 Participation Independent:
Osimhen Clears Air On AFCON 2022 Participation
I’ll Only Miss AFCON If I’m Not Selected – Osimhen The Info Stride:
I’ll Only Miss AFCON If I’m Not Selected – Osimhen
Osimhen Declares Self Fit For 2021 AFCON The Will:
Osimhen Declares Self Fit For 2021 AFCON
Osimhen declares self ready for 2021 AFCON The Eagle Online:
Osimhen declares self ready for 2021 AFCON
Osimhen Declares Himself Available For AFCON Prompt News:
Osimhen Declares Himself Available For AFCON
I The News Guru:
I'll be 100 per cent available for AFCON excerpt...
AFCON 2021: I will play for Nigeria if called upon – Osimhen confirms Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
AFCON 2021: I will play for Nigeria if called upon – Osimhen confirms
Osimhen ready to play for Nigeria at AFCON 2021 PM News:
Osimhen ready to play for Nigeria at AFCON 2021
The Tide:
AFCON: I’ll Be Available If Selected –Osimhen


   More Picks
1 Nigeria records 500% increase in COVID-19 infections in 2 weeks, says NCDC - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
2 Produce Outcome Of Investigation Into Killing Of Ex-Justice Minister, Bola Ige As You Promised – Soyinka Challenges Buhari - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
3 Folorunsho Alakija's husband, Mr Modupe Alakija suspended by Ikoyi club for misconduct - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 There?s nothing like repentant terrorists, let them go and see God - El-Rufai - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 I'll fix Mambilla project if given power portfolio - Buhari's minister designate, Muazu claims - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
6 AFCON 2021: Osimhen’s Return, Welcome News For Super Eagles, Napoli –Okpala - Complete Sports, 5 hours ago
7 Wizkid Lauds Wande Coal On Stage, Reveals How The Singer Helped Him | WATCH - Not Just OK, 4 hours ago
8 Be nice at all times as you don't know when you meet your angel - Nigerian lady writes as she set to wed man she met at 'Nothing Pass God' motor park - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
9 Nigeria needs N6trn to meet demands on water infrastructure ― Minister - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
10 Customs intercept smuggled hard drugs with fake NAFDAC number in Katsina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info