Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Daily Post
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Senate in emergency closed session over Buhari's response to Electoral Bill
The Punch
- Senate in emergency closed session over Buhari's response to Electoral Bill
1 day ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
Override Buhari or review electoral bill, CDD tells national assembly
Leadership:
Electoral Bill: Buhari Missed A Golden Opportunity - CDD
Peoples Gazette:
Electoral Amendment Bill: We can't proceed on our own, says Senate President Lawan
Global Village Extra:
Senate In Closed Door Session Over Buhari's Response To Electoral Bill
Naija News:
Senate Reveals When It Will Take Action On Electoral Bill
News Breakers:
Senate Reveals When It Will Take Action On Electoral Bill
More Picks
1
Produce Outcome Of Investigation Into Killing Of Ex-Justice Minister, Bola Ige As You Promised – Soyinka Challenges Buhari -
Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
2
Folorunsho Alakija's husband, Mr Modupe Alakija suspended by Ikoyi club for misconduct -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
3
There?s nothing like repentant terrorists, let them go and see God - El-Rufai -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
4
NECO exams now compulsory for public schools in Cross River -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
5
I'll fix Mambilla project if given power portfolio - Buhari's minister designate, Muazu claims -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
6
Wizkid Lauds Wande Coal On Stage, Reveals How The Singer Helped Him | WATCH -
Not Just OK,
6 hours ago
7
AFCON 2021: I’ll be available if selected – Osimhen -
Vanguard News,
24 hours ago
8
AFCON 2021: Osimhen’s Return, Welcome News For Super Eagles, Napoli –Okpala -
Complete Sports,
7 hours ago
9
Be nice at all times as you don't know when you meet your angel - Nigerian lady writes as she set to wed man she met at 'Nothing Pass God' motor park -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
10
Nigeria needs N6trn to meet demands on water infrastructure ― Minister -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
