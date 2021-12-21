Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I'll fix Mambilla project if given power portfolio - Buhari's minister designate, Muazu claims
News photo Daily Post  - The Minister designate from Taraba State, Muazu Sambo Hajia on Tuesday in Abuja promised to fix the Mambilla power project within a year if appointed to

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Senate confirms Muazu Jaji Sambo as minister-designate The Guardian:
Senate confirms Muazu Jaji Sambo as minister-designate
Senate confirms Mu’azu Sambo as minister The Punch:
Senate confirms Mu’azu Sambo as minister
I Know The Problem Of Mambila Power Project, Says Minister-designate Leadership:
I Know The Problem Of Mambila Power Project, Says Minister-designate
Senate confirms Mu’azu Sambo as minister Daily Trust:
Senate confirms Mu’azu Sambo as minister
I Can Fix Mambila Power Project In One Year – Minister Independent:
I Can Fix Mambila Power Project In One Year – Minister
Senate confirms Engr Muazu. Sambo as Minister of Power Nigerian Observer:
Senate confirms Engr Muazu. Sambo as Minister of Power
Senate confirms Mu’azu Sambo as minister Nigerian Eye:
Senate confirms Mu’azu Sambo as minister
Senate confirms Mu’azu Sambo as minister PM News:
Senate confirms Mu’azu Sambo as minister
Senate confirms Buhari Pulse Nigeria:
Senate confirms Buhari's nomination of Sambo as Minister
Senate Confirms Muazu Sambo As New Minister Naija News:
Senate Confirms Muazu Sambo As New Minister
Senate Confirms Muazu Sambo As New Minister News Breakers:
Senate Confirms Muazu Sambo As New Minister
Senate confirms Sambo for appointment as minister Within Nigeria:
Senate confirms Sambo for appointment as minister
Senate Confirms Mu’azu Sambo As Minister Global Village Extra:
Senate Confirms Mu’azu Sambo As Minister


   More Picks
1 Nigeria records 500% increase in COVID-19 infections in 2 weeks, says NCDC - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
2 Produce Outcome Of Investigation Into Killing Of Ex-Justice Minister, Bola Ige As You Promised – Soyinka Challenges Buhari - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
3 Folorunsho Alakija's husband, Mr Modupe Alakija suspended by Ikoyi club for misconduct - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 There?s nothing like repentant terrorists, let them go and see God - El-Rufai - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 I'll fix Mambilla project if given power portfolio - Buhari's minister designate, Muazu claims - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
6 AFCON 2021: Osimhen’s Return, Welcome News For Super Eagles, Napoli –Okpala - Complete Sports, 5 hours ago
7 Wizkid Lauds Wande Coal On Stage, Reveals How The Singer Helped Him | WATCH - Not Just OK, 4 hours ago
8 Be nice at all times as you don't know when you meet your angel - Nigerian lady writes as she set to wed man she met at 'Nothing Pass God' motor park - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
9 Nigeria needs N6trn to meet demands on water infrastructure ― Minister - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
10 Customs intercept smuggled hard drugs with fake NAFDAC number in Katsina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info