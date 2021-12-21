Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Uzodimma Creates Homeland Security Ministry, Appoints Ugorji Commissioner
News photo Leadership  - Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has announced a cabinet reconstitution highlighted by the creation of a new ministry of Homeland Security and

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Imo Creates Ministry for Security, Appoints New Commissioner This Day:
Imo Creates Ministry for Security, Appoints New Commissioner
Uzodimma creates ministry for security, appoints Ugorji Commissioner Vanguard News:
Uzodimma creates ministry for security, appoints Ugorji Commissioner
Uzodinma creates new ministry in Imo Ripples Nigeria:
Uzodinma creates new ministry in Imo
Uzodimma Creates Ministry For Security The Trent:
Uzodimma Creates Ministry For Security
Imo Creates Ministry for Security, Appoints New Commissioner The Nigeria Lawyer:
Imo Creates Ministry for Security, Appoints New Commissioner


   More Picks
1 Folorunsho Alakija's husband, Mr Modupe Alakija suspended by Ikoyi club for misconduct - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 There?s nothing like repentant terrorists, let them go and see God - El-Rufai - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 Produce Outcome Of Investigation Into Killing Of Ex-Justice Minister, Bola Ige As You Promised – Soyinka Challenges Buhari - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
4 EFCC arrests another suspect with 576 ATM cards in Kano - Premium Times, 21 hours ago
5 Court awards N2m fine against Immigration over Odili’s passport seizure - Pulse Nigeria, 22 hours ago
6 Nigeria needs N6trn to meet demands on water infrastructure ― Minister - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
7 DNA: Court declares actress Ronke Odusanya's 'baby daddy' wanted - The Punch, 18 hours ago
8 Outrage over Army’s decision to punish female soldier who accepted Corps member’s marriage proposal - The Nation, 23 hours ago
9 FG, NNPC sign N621bn MoU to fund road infrastructure - Daily Nigerian, 13 hours ago
10 NECO exams now compulsory for public schools in Cross River - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info