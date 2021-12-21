Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FG grants Emirates 21 weekly flights as UAE confirms Air Peace daily slots
News photo The Punch  - FG grants Emirates 21 weekly flights as UAE confirms Air Peace daily slots

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FG grants Emirates 21 weekly flights as UAE confirms Air Peace daily slots Nigerian Eye:
FG grants Emirates 21 weekly flights as UAE confirms Air Peace daily slots
FG Grants Emirates 21 Weekly Flights As UAE Allows Air Peace Daily Schedule The Will:
FG Grants Emirates 21 Weekly Flights As UAE Allows Air Peace Daily Schedule
FG approves Emirates 21 weekly flights as UAE grants Air Peace daily slots Top Naija:
FG approves Emirates 21 weekly flights as UAE grants Air Peace daily slots
FG grants Emirates 21 weekly flights as UAE confirms Air Peace daily slots News Breakers:
FG grants Emirates 21 weekly flights as UAE confirms Air Peace daily slots
FG grants Emirates 21 weekly flights as UAE confirms Air Peace daily slots People n Politics:
FG grants Emirates 21 weekly flights as UAE confirms Air Peace daily slots
FG Grants Emirates 21 Weekly Flights As UAE Allows Air Peace Daily Schedule Mojidelano:
FG Grants Emirates 21 Weekly Flights As UAE Allows Air Peace Daily Schedule
FG Grants Emirates 21 Weekly Flights As UAE Confirms Air Peace Daily Slots Infotrust News:
FG Grants Emirates 21 Weekly Flights As UAE Confirms Air Peace Daily Slots
FG grants Emirates 21 weekly flights as UAE confirms Air Peace daily slots Online Nigeria:
FG grants Emirates 21 weekly flights as UAE confirms Air Peace daily slots


   More Picks
1 In Buhari’s govt, a cow is more important than human – Pastor Ibiyeomie - PM News, 20 hours ago
2 Senators plan to override President Buhari's decision to decline assent to electoral act amendment bill - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 Nigeria records 500% increase in COVID-19 infections in 2 weeks, says NCDC - The Guardian, 10 hours ago
4 Nigerian Lecturers Set For Strike As Education Minister Says Government Broke, Can’t Meet Demands - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
5 Folorunsho Alakija's husband, Mr Modupe Alakija suspended by Ikoyi club for misconduct - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 Photos of Burna Boy’s alleged new lover surfaces as he reportedly dumps Stefflon Don (Photos) - The Info NG, 15 hours ago
7 Zulum releases salary bonus, rice to civilian JTFs, hunters, others — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 16 hours ago
8 FG grants Emirates 21 weekly flights as UAE confirms Air Peace daily slots - The Punch, 8 hours ago
9 Lover flees as Rivers female tenant dies, daughter missing - The Punch, 24 hours ago
10 Breaking : Former NUJ President, Abia State Information Commissioner Bonnie Iwuoha Is Dead - CKN Nigeria, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info