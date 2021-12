Aisha Buhari’s Aide Clears Air On Pregnancy, Cancer Rumour News Break - Sulaiman Haruna, the aide to Nigeria’s First, Lady Aisha Buhari, has cleared the air over a rumour that the first lady is pregnant, saying it is not true. In an interview with BBC Pidgin, Haruna said the reports that Mrs. Buhari is battling cancer or ...



News Credibility Score: 70%