News at a Glance
Obi excited as Pope appoints Nigerian priest envoy to UN
The Punch
- Obi excited as Pope appoints Nigerian priest envoy to UN
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Sundiata Post:
Obi excited as Pope appoints Nigerian priest envoy to UN
247 U Reports:
Obi excited as Pope appoints Nigerian Cleric Envoy to UN
News Breakers:
Obi excited as Pope appoints Nigerian priest envoy to UN
News Probe:
Obi Excited As Pope Appoints Nigerian Cleric Envoy To UN
More Picks
1
In Buhari’s govt, a cow is more important than human – Pastor Ibiyeomie -
PM News,
21 hours ago
2
Senators plan to override President Buhari's decision to decline assent to electoral act amendment bill -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
3
Nigeria records 500% increase in COVID-19 infections in 2 weeks, says NCDC -
The Guardian,
11 hours ago
4
Nigerian Lecturers Set For Strike As Education Minister Says Government Broke, Can’t Meet Demands -
Sahara Reporters,
15 hours ago
5
Folorunsho Alakija's husband, Mr Modupe Alakija suspended by Ikoyi club for misconduct -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
6
Photos of Burna Boy’s alleged new lover surfaces as he reportedly dumps Stefflon Don (Photos) -
The Info NG,
16 hours ago
7
DNA: Court declares actress Ronke Odusanya's 'baby daddy' wanted -
The Punch,
9 hours ago
8
Breaking : Former NUJ President, Abia State Information Commissioner Bonnie Iwuoha Is Dead -
CKN Nigeria,
18 hours ago
9
Electoral bill: Buhari will know Nigeria not ‘banana republic’ – Dino Melaye -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
10
UNICAL Suspends Law Student Over Alleged iPhone XS Theft -
The Genius Media,
14 hours ago
