Customs officers seize imported sex drugs, other items worth N110.8m
The Guardian  - The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says its officers have intercepted imported drugs including sex enhancement drugs and other items along Katsina State axis worth N110.890 million.

21 hours ago
