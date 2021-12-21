Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kumuyi reveals how Deeper life pastor recovered from COVID-19, says COVID-19 real
The Guardian  - The General Superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi, has reaffirmed that COVID-19 is real following his personal observation with his junior pastors and reassures the world of God's solution to every problem.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

COVID-19 is not fake, it almost killed one of our pastors – Kumuyi Daily Post:
COVID-19 is not fake, it almost killed one of our pastors – Kumuyi
COVID-19 Almost Killed One of Our Pastors – Kumuyi Signal:
COVID-19 Almost Killed One of Our Pastors – Kumuyi
Covid-19 Is Real – Kumuyi The Street Journal:
Covid-19 Is Real – Kumuyi
News Break:
'One Hour After I Prayed With My Pastor, He Was Healed Of COVID-19', Kumuyi Reveals
Kumuyi reveals how Deeper life pastor recovered from COVID-19, says COVID-19 real News Breakers:
Kumuyi reveals how Deeper life pastor recovered from COVID-19, says COVID-19 real


   More Picks
1 Produce Outcome Of Investigation Into Killing Of Ex-Justice Minister, Bola Ige As You Promised – Soyinka Challenges Buhari - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
2 Folorunsho Alakija's husband, Mr Modupe Alakija suspended by Ikoyi club for misconduct - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 There?s nothing like repentant terrorists, let them go and see God - El-Rufai - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 NECO exams now compulsory for public schools in Cross River - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
5 I'll fix Mambilla project if given power portfolio - Buhari's minister designate, Muazu claims - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
6 Wizkid Lauds Wande Coal On Stage, Reveals How The Singer Helped Him | WATCH - Not Just OK, 6 hours ago
7 AFCON 2021: I’ll be available if selected – Osimhen - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
8 AFCON 2021: Osimhen’s Return, Welcome News For Super Eagles, Napoli –Okpala - Complete Sports, 7 hours ago
9 Be nice at all times as you don't know when you meet your angel - Nigerian lady writes as she set to wed man she met at 'Nothing Pass God' motor park - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
10 Nigeria needs N6trn to meet demands on water infrastructure ― Minister - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info