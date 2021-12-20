Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Senators plan to override President Buhari's decision to decline assent to electoral act amendment bill
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Some lawmakers in the National Assembly have concluded plans to override President Buhari's veto following his decision to decline the electoral act amendment bill.

 

Disclosing thi

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Electoral Act: Ortom commends President Buhari, says his decision best for country Vanguard News:
Electoral Act: Ortom commends President Buhari, says his decision best for country
Electoral Act: Buhari surrenders to APC governors Nigerian Tribune:
Electoral Act: Buhari surrenders to APC governors
FOR THE RECORD: PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI’S LETTER TO THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY WITHHOLDING ASSENT TO ELECTORAL ACT AMENDMENT BILL Premium Times:
FOR THE RECORD: PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI’S LETTER TO THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY WITHHOLDING ASSENT TO ELECTORAL ACT AMENDMENT BILL
Electoral Act Amendment: Ortom Backs Buhari For Withholding Assent | herald.ng The Herald:
Electoral Act Amendment: Ortom Backs Buhari For Withholding Assent | herald.ng
FULL TEXT: Buhari’s letter to the National Assembly, declining assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill TV360 Nigeria:
FULL TEXT: Buhari’s letter to the National Assembly, declining assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill
Buhari The Eagle Online:
Buhari's rejection of Electoral Act Amendment: Why we're not surprised - CNPP
Electoral Bill: Ortom Commends Buhari For Refusing To Approve Global Village Extra:
Electoral Bill: Ortom Commends Buhari For Refusing To Approve
Why I declined assent to electoral act ammendment – Buhari News Breakers:
Why I declined assent to electoral act ammendment – Buhari


   More Picks
1 Nigeria’s Reality TV Star, Whitemoney, Appointed Member Of Liberian Senate - Leadership, 21 hours ago
2 In Buhari’s govt, a cow is more important than human – Pastor Ibiyeomie - PM News, 17 hours ago
3 Kaduna bandits' attack: Death toll rises to 40 as security agencies recover two more bodies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Electoral Act: You lack capacity to veto Buhari - Wike tells NASS, reveals APC's plans - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
5 Nigerian Lecturers Set For Strike As Education Minister Says Government Broke, Can’t Meet Demands - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
6 "My baby, I call him nature" – Regina Daniels pens heartfelt note to her billionaire baby, Ned Nwoko on his birthday - Yaba Left Online, 4 hours ago
7 Photos of Burna Boy’s alleged new lover surfaces as he reportedly dumps Stefflon Don (Photos) - The Info NG, 12 hours ago
8 Zulum releases salary bonus, rice to civilian JTFs, hunters, others — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 13 hours ago
9 Senate confirms Muazu Jaji Sambo as minister-designate - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
10 Folorunsho Alakija's husband, Mr Modupe Alakija suspended by Ikoyi club for misconduct - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info