Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


African court allows Zuma to appeal return-to-jail order
News photo Prompt News  - A South African court on Tuesday,  granted former president Jacob Zuma leave,  to appeal a ruling that he returned to prison after being released in September on medical parole. He was however, given permission to spend Christmas at home.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

South African Court Allows Zuma To Appeal Return-to-jail Order Leadership:
South African Court Allows Zuma To Appeal Return-to-jail Order
South African court allows Zuma to appeal return-to-jail order Vanguard News:
South African court allows Zuma to appeal return-to-jail order
Court Grants Ex-President Zuma Leave To Appeal Return-To-Jail Order The Will:
Court Grants Ex-President Zuma Leave To Appeal Return-To-Jail Order
African court allows Jacob Zuma to appeal return-to-jail order The News Guru:
African court allows Jacob Zuma to appeal return-to-jail order
Africa News:
South Africa's court allows former President Zuma appeal return to jail


   More Picks
1 Folorunsho Alakija's husband, Mr Modupe Alakija suspended by Ikoyi club for misconduct - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Produce Outcome Of Investigation Into Killing Of Ex-Justice Minister, Bola Ige As You Promised – Soyinka Challenges Buhari - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
3 There?s nothing like repentant terrorists, let them go and see God - El-Rufai - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 AFCON 2021: Osimhen’s Return, Welcome News For Super Eagles, Napoli –Okpala - Complete Sports, 8 hours ago
5 Meagan Good's husband, DeVon Franklin, files for divorce after 9 years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
6 Be nice at all times as you don't know when you meet your angel - Nigerian lady writes as she set to wed man she met at 'Nothing Pass God' motor park - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 Customs intercept smuggled hard drugs with fake NAFDAC number in Katsina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 DNA: Court declares actress Ronke Odusanya's 'baby daddy' wanted - The Punch, 1 day ago
9 Police Commission promotes, confirms 8,204 officers - News Breakers, 19 hours ago
10 FG, NNPC sign N621bn MoU to fund road infrastructure - Daily Nigerian, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info