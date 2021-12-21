Reps pass Infectious Diseases Bill despite opposition

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Nigeria records 500% increase in COVID-19 infections in 2 weeks, says NCDC - The Guardian,
22 hours ago
|
2
|
Produce Outcome Of Investigation Into Killing Of Ex-Justice Minister, Bola Ige As You Promised – Soyinka Challenges Buhari - Sahara Reporters,
18 hours ago
|
3
|
Folorunsho Alakija's husband, Mr Modupe Alakija suspended by Ikoyi club for misconduct - Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
|
4
|
There?s nothing like repentant terrorists, let them go and see God - El-Rufai - Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
|
5
|
I Know The Problem Of Mambila Power Project, Says Minister-designate - Leadership,
21 hours ago
|
6
|
AFCON 2021: Osimhen’s Return, Welcome News For Super Eagles, Napoli –Okpala - Complete Sports,
4 hours ago
|
7
|
Court awards N2m fine against Immigration over Odili’s passport seizure - Pulse Nigeria,
24 hours ago
|
8
|
NECO exams now compulsory for public schools in Cross River - Daily Post,
19 hours ago
|
9
|
EFCC arrests another suspect with 576 ATM cards in Kano - Premium Times,
23 hours ago
|
10
|
Nigeria needs N6trn to meet demands on water infrastructure ― Minister - Vanguard News,
20 hours ago