Man admits to stabbing neighbour to death following misunderstanding over a goat
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A man in Adamawa State, Musa Usman, has pleaded guilty to stabbing his neighbour, Abubakar Yunusa, to death.

 

Both men had a misunderstanding over a goat and Musa Usman stabbed Yunusa

7 hours ago
