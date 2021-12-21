Produce Outcome Of Investigation Into Killing Of Ex-Justice Minister, Bola Ige As You Promised – Soyinka Challenges Buhari









In commemoration of the late Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Bola Ige, Professor of Literature and renowned author, Wole Soyinka has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to make ... Sahara Reporters - Wole SoyinkaIn commemoration of the late Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Bola Ige, Professor of Literature and renowned author, Wole Soyinka has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to make ...



News Credibility Score: 99%