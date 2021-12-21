Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Daily Post
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
UK Court Orders Dubai Ruler To Pay Ex-Wife Record £500Million In Divorce Settlement
Sahara Reporters
- UK Court Orders Dubai Ruler To Pay Ex-Wife Record £500Million In Divorce Settlement
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Signal:
UK Court Orders Dubai Ruler to Pay ex-Wife $730 Million in Divorce Settlement
Peoples Gazette:
Court orders Dubai ruler to pay ex-wife $730 million in divorce settlement
Ripples Nigeria:
UK court orders Dubai ruler to pay ex-wife $728m
The Nigeria Lawyer:
U.K. Court Orders Dubai Ruler To Pay Ex-Wife Over $730 Million In Divorce Settlement
Instablog 9ja:
A UK Court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, The Ruler of Dubai to pay his former wife and children around £550 million
More Picks
1
Produce Outcome Of Investigation Into Killing Of Ex-Justice Minister, Bola Ige As You Promised – Soyinka Challenges Buhari -
Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
2
Folorunsho Alakija's husband, Mr Modupe Alakija suspended by Ikoyi club for misconduct -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
3
There?s nothing like repentant terrorists, let them go and see God - El-Rufai -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
4
NECO exams now compulsory for public schools in Cross River -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
5
I'll fix Mambilla project if given power portfolio - Buhari's minister designate, Muazu claims -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
6
Wizkid Lauds Wande Coal On Stage, Reveals How The Singer Helped Him | WATCH -
Not Just OK,
6 hours ago
7
AFCON 2021: I’ll be available if selected – Osimhen -
Vanguard News,
24 hours ago
8
AFCON 2021: Osimhen’s Return, Welcome News For Super Eagles, Napoli –Okpala -
Complete Sports,
7 hours ago
9
Be nice at all times as you don't know when you meet your angel - Nigerian lady writes as she set to wed man she met at 'Nothing Pass God' motor park -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
10
Nigeria needs N6trn to meet demands on water infrastructure ― Minister -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
