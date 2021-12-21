Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bonnie Iwuoha’s death devastating, painful, say Editors
News photo Vanguard News  - The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has expressed shock and sadness over the death on Monday evening of former Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Abia State and Fellow of NGE, Mr. Bonnie Iwuoha.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria Guild of Editors: Bonnie Iwuoha passes on AIT:
Nigeria Guild of Editors: Bonnie Iwuoha passes on
Bonnie Iwuoha’s death devastating, painful, say Editors The Eagle Online:
Bonnie Iwuoha’s death devastating, painful, say Editors
Iwuoha’s death devastating, painful — NGE Prompt News:
Iwuoha’s death devastating, painful — NGE
Iwuoha’s death devastating, painful — NGE PM News:
Iwuoha’s death devastating, painful — NGE
Bonnie Iwuoha’s Death Devastating, Painful, Say Editors Yes International! Magazine:
Bonnie Iwuoha’s Death Devastating, Painful, Say Editors
Editors Devastated At Bonnie Iwuoha’s Death News Probe:
Editors Devastated At Bonnie Iwuoha’s Death


   More Picks
1 Senators plan to override President Buhari's decision to decline assent to electoral act amendment bill - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 Nigeria records 500% increase in COVID-19 infections in 2 weeks, says NCDC - The Guardian, 14 hours ago
3 Nigerian Lecturers Set For Strike As Education Minister Says Government Broke, Can’t Meet Demands - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
4 Folorunsho Alakija's husband, Mr Modupe Alakija suspended by Ikoyi club for misconduct - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 Photos of Burna Boy’s alleged new lover surfaces as he reportedly dumps Stefflon Don (Photos) - The Info NG, 19 hours ago
6 FG grants Emirates 21 weekly flights as UAE confirms Air Peace daily slots - The Punch, 12 hours ago
7 DNA: Court declares actress Ronke Odusanya's 'baby daddy' wanted - The Punch, 12 hours ago
8 COVID-19: Omicron spreading faster than Delta variant — WHO - The Eagle Online, 17 hours ago
9 Breaking : Former NUJ President, Abia State Information Commissioner Bonnie Iwuoha Is Dead - CKN Nigeria, 21 hours ago
10 Electoral bill: Buhari will know Nigeria not ‘banana republic’ – Dino Melaye - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info