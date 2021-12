53 year-old-man nabbed for allegedly raping friend’s 14-year-old daughter Daily Post - The Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC has arrested a 53-year- old block moulder, Michael Adebayo, for allegedly having carnal knowledge of 14-year-old Abdul Fatai Hajarat, a daughter of his close friend in the ...



News Credibility Score: 99%