Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


My grades were really bad in school, my teacher told me I won’t be anything in this life – Davido
Correct NG  - Nigerian superstar singer, David Adeleke aka Davido has revealed how his teacher talked down on him due to his poor grades in school.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

“My grades were really bad in school, my teacher told me I won’t be anything in this life” – Davido Yaba Left Online:
“My grades were really bad in school, my teacher told me I won’t be anything in this life” – Davido
“My teacher said I won’t be anything in this life” – Davido The Info NG:
“My teacher said I won’t be anything in this life” – Davido
“My grades were really bad in school, my teacher told me I won’t be anything in this life” – Davido Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“My grades were really bad in school, my teacher told me I won’t be anything in this life” – Davido
“My teacher told me I won’t be anything in this life because of my bad grades” – Davido Lailas News:
“My teacher told me I won’t be anything in this life because of my bad grades” – Davido
My grades were really bad in school, my teacher told me I won’t be anything in this life – Davido Naija on Point:
My grades were really bad in school, my teacher told me I won’t be anything in this life – Davido
“My grades were really bad in school, my teacher told me I won’t be anything in this life” – Davido Naija Parrot:
“My grades were really bad in school, my teacher told me I won’t be anything in this life” – Davido
"My teacher told me I won’t be anything in this life" - Davido Mp3 Bullet:
"My teacher told me I won’t be anything in this life" - Davido


   More Picks
1 Folorunsho Alakija's husband, Mr Modupe Alakija suspended by Ikoyi club for misconduct - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Produce Outcome Of Investigation Into Killing Of Ex-Justice Minister, Bola Ige As You Promised – Soyinka Challenges Buhari - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
3 There?s nothing like repentant terrorists, let them go and see God - El-Rufai - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 AFCON 2021: Osimhen’s Return, Welcome News For Super Eagles, Napoli –Okpala - Complete Sports, 8 hours ago
5 Meagan Good's husband, DeVon Franklin, files for divorce after 9 years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
6 Be nice at all times as you don't know when you meet your angel - Nigerian lady writes as she set to wed man she met at 'Nothing Pass God' motor park - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 Customs intercept smuggled hard drugs with fake NAFDAC number in Katsina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 DNA: Court declares actress Ronke Odusanya's 'baby daddy' wanted - The Punch, 1 day ago
9 Police Commission promotes, confirms 8,204 officers - News Breakers, 19 hours ago
10 FG, NNPC sign N621bn MoU to fund road infrastructure - Daily Nigerian, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info