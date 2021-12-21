Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Daily Post
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Buhari’s refusal to sign electoral bill not surprising – Senate spokesman
The Punch
- Buhari’s refusal to sign electoral bill not surprising – Senate spokesman
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Buhari's refusal to sign electoral bill not surprising ' Senate spokesman
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Buhari’s refusal to sign electoral bill not surprising – Senate spokesman
News Breakers:
Buhari’s refusal to sign electoral bill not surprising – Senate spokesman
Global Village Extra:
Buhari’s Letter Informing NASS Of His Refusal To Sign Electoral Amendment Bill
Naija on Point:
Buhari’s Refusal To Sign Electoral Bill Is Not Surprising – Senate Spokesperson, Ajibola
GQ Buzz:
Buhari’s refusal to sign electoral bill not surprising – Senate spokesman
More Picks
1
Nigeria records 500% increase in COVID-19 infections in 2 weeks, says NCDC -
The Guardian,
22 hours ago
2
Produce Outcome Of Investigation Into Killing Of Ex-Justice Minister, Bola Ige As You Promised – Soyinka Challenges Buhari -
Sahara Reporters,
18 hours ago
3
Folorunsho Alakija's husband, Mr Modupe Alakija suspended by Ikoyi club for misconduct -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
4
There?s nothing like repentant terrorists, let them go and see God - El-Rufai -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
5
I Know The Problem Of Mambila Power Project, Says Minister-designate -
Leadership,
21 hours ago
6
AFCON 2021: Osimhen’s Return, Welcome News For Super Eagles, Napoli –Okpala -
Complete Sports,
4 hours ago
7
Court awards N2m fine against Immigration over Odili’s passport seizure -
Pulse Nigeria,
24 hours ago
8
NECO exams now compulsory for public schools in Cross River -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
9
EFCC arrests another suspect with 576 ATM cards in Kano -
Premium Times,
23 hours ago
10
Nigeria needs N6trn to meet demands on water infrastructure ― Minister -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...