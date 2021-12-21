Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Buhari Is Not Afraid, Must Be Commended For Rejecting Electoral Amendment Bill – Fayemi
News photo Naija News  - The Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Kayode Fayemi has commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to reject the Electoral Act Amendment Bill forwarded to him for assent by the National Assembly. Fayemi said ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Electoral bill: Buhari should be commended for his courage – Governors Daily Trust:
Electoral bill: Buhari should be commended for his courage – Governors
Buhari Is Not Afraid, Must Be Commended For Rejecting Electoral Amendment Bill – Fayemi News Breakers:
Buhari Is Not Afraid, Must Be Commended For Rejecting Electoral Amendment Bill – Fayemi
Electoral bill: Buhari’s courage should be commended, says Fayemi m Within Nigeria:
Electoral bill: Buhari’s courage should be commended, says Fayemi m
Electoral Bill: Ortom Commends Buhari For Refusing To Approve Global Village Extra:
Electoral Bill: Ortom Commends Buhari For Refusing To Approve


   More Picks
1 In Buhari’s govt, a cow is more important than human – Pastor Ibiyeomie - PM News, 20 hours ago
2 Senators plan to override President Buhari's decision to decline assent to electoral act amendment bill - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 Nigeria records 500% increase in COVID-19 infections in 2 weeks, says NCDC - The Guardian, 10 hours ago
4 Nigerian Lecturers Set For Strike As Education Minister Says Government Broke, Can’t Meet Demands - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
5 Folorunsho Alakija's husband, Mr Modupe Alakija suspended by Ikoyi club for misconduct - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 Photos of Burna Boy’s alleged new lover surfaces as he reportedly dumps Stefflon Don (Photos) - The Info NG, 15 hours ago
7 Zulum releases salary bonus, rice to civilian JTFs, hunters, others — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 16 hours ago
8 FG grants Emirates 21 weekly flights as UAE confirms Air Peace daily slots - The Punch, 8 hours ago
9 Lover flees as Rivers female tenant dies, daughter missing - The Punch, 24 hours ago
10 Breaking : Former NUJ President, Abia State Information Commissioner Bonnie Iwuoha Is Dead - CKN Nigeria, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info