Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FG, NNPC sign N621bn MoU to fund road infrastructure
News photo Daily Nigerian  - The Federal Government and the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC Ltd on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding of N621 billion to fund the construction of critical road infrastructure across the country.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

FG, NNPC sign N621bn MoU to fund road infrastructure – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
FG, NNPC sign N621bn MoU to fund road infrastructure – The Sun Nigeria
FG, NNPC sign N621bn MoU to fund road infrastructure National Accord:
FG, NNPC sign N621bn MoU to fund road infrastructure
FG, NNPC sign N621bn MoU to fund road infrastructure News Verge:
FG, NNPC sign N621bn MoU to fund road infrastructure
FG, NNPC sign N621bn MoU to fund road infrastructure Prompt News:
FG, NNPC sign N621bn MoU to fund road infrastructure
FG And NNPC Sign N621bn MoU To Fund Road Infrastructure The Genius Media:
FG And NNPC Sign N621bn MoU To Fund Road Infrastructure
FG, NNPC sign N621bn MoU to fund road infrastructure The Point:
FG, NNPC sign N621bn MoU to fund road infrastructure
FG, NNPC sign N621bn MoU to fund road infrastructure 1st for Credible News:
FG, NNPC sign N621bn MoU to fund road infrastructure


   More Picks
1 Senators plan to override President Buhari's decision to decline assent to electoral act amendment bill - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Folorunsho Alakija's husband, Mr Modupe Alakija suspended by Ikoyi club for misconduct - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
3 Nigeria records 500% increase in COVID-19 infections in 2 weeks, says NCDC - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
4 Nigerian Lecturers Set For Strike As Education Minister Says Government Broke, Can’t Meet Demands - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
5 Nigeria needs N6trn to meet demands on water infrastructure ― Minister - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
6 EFCC arrests another suspect with 576 ATM cards in Kano - Premium Times, 18 hours ago
7 Photos of Burna Boy’s alleged new lover surfaces as he reportedly dumps Stefflon Don (Photos) - The Info NG, 22 hours ago
8 FG grants Emirates 21 weekly flights as UAE confirms Air Peace daily slots - The Punch, 15 hours ago
9 DNA: Court declares actress Ronke Odusanya's 'baby daddy' wanted - The Punch, 15 hours ago
10 COVID-19: Omicron spreading faster than Delta variant — WHO - The Eagle Online, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info