Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Prince Kpokpogri: Merit Gold roasts Tonto Dikeh's ex-lover, vows to reveal the truth — First Reports
News photo First Reports  - Nollywood actress Merit Gold believes the time has come to expose Prince Joseph Kpokpogri, an ex-boyfriend of actress Tonto Dikeh.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I curse the day you met me and I curse the day you sent me out on that mission - Actress Merit Gold slams Prince Kpokpogri, alleges some of her friends are sleeping with him Linda Ikeji Blog:
I curse the day you met me and I curse the day you sent me out on that mission - Actress Merit Gold slams Prince Kpokpogri, alleges some of her friends are sleeping with him
“Prince Kpokpogri, you’re a foolish man, ashawo” – Merit Gold slams Kpokpogri The Info NG:
“Prince Kpokpogri, you’re a foolish man, ashawo” – Merit Gold slams Kpokpogri
“I Curse The Day You Met Me”: Actress Merit Gold Blasts Prince Kpokpogri Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
“I Curse The Day You Met Me”: Actress Merit Gold Blasts Prince Kpokpogri
Pulse Nigeria:
'You are foolish, I curse the day I met you' - actress Merit Gold drags Prince Kpokpogri
Merit Gold Threatens To Release Video Exposing Tonto Dikeh’s Ex-Lover, Kpokpogri Naija News:
Merit Gold Threatens To Release Video Exposing Tonto Dikeh’s Ex-Lover, Kpokpogri
Merit Gold Threatens To Release Video Exposing Tonto Dikeh’s Ex-Lover, Kpokpogri News Breakers:
Merit Gold Threatens To Release Video Exposing Tonto Dikeh’s Ex-Lover, Kpokpogri
I curse the day you meet me - Actress Merit Gold slams Prince Kpokpogri Gist Reel:
I curse the day you meet me - Actress Merit Gold slams Prince Kpokpogri
"I Curse The Day You Met Me" - Actress Merit Gold Blasts Prince Kpokpogri Edujandon:
"I Curse The Day You Met Me" - Actress Merit Gold Blasts Prince Kpokpogri
You Are A Foolish Man, I Curse The Day You Sent Me Out On That Mission - Actress Merit Gold Slams Prince Kpokpogri Tori News:
You Are A Foolish Man, I Curse The Day You Sent Me Out On That Mission - Actress Merit Gold Slams Prince Kpokpogri


   More Picks
1 Nigeria records 500% increase in COVID-19 infections in 2 weeks, says NCDC - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
2 Produce Outcome Of Investigation Into Killing Of Ex-Justice Minister, Bola Ige As You Promised – Soyinka Challenges Buhari - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
3 Folorunsho Alakija's husband, Mr Modupe Alakija suspended by Ikoyi club for misconduct - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 There?s nothing like repentant terrorists, let them go and see God - El-Rufai - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 I'll fix Mambilla project if given power portfolio - Buhari's minister designate, Muazu claims - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
6 AFCON 2021: Osimhen’s Return, Welcome News For Super Eagles, Napoli –Okpala - Complete Sports, 5 hours ago
7 Wizkid Lauds Wande Coal On Stage, Reveals How The Singer Helped Him | WATCH - Not Just OK, 4 hours ago
8 Be nice at all times as you don't know when you meet your angel - Nigerian lady writes as she set to wed man she met at 'Nothing Pass God' motor park - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
9 Nigeria needs N6trn to meet demands on water infrastructure ― Minister - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
10 Customs intercept smuggled hard drugs with fake NAFDAC number in Katsina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info