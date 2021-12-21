Post News
News at a Glance
Nketiah Scores Hattrick As Arsenal Thrash Sunderland To Zoom Into Carabao Cup Last Four
Complete Sports
- Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have booked their place in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup after cruising to a 5-1 win over Sunderland
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Carabao Cup: Arteta names Arsenal’s squad to tackle Sunderland
Naija Loaded:
TEAM NEWS! Arsenal Squad To Face Sunderland Is Out
Ripples Nigeria:
Arsenal thrash Sunderland to advance to Carabao Cup semifinal
News Breakers:
Arsenal zoom into the semifinals of the Carabao Cup after thrashing Sunderland
The Genius Media:
What Arteta Said Eddie Nketiah As Arsenal Humiliated Sunderland -#ARSSUN
Global Village Extra:
Nketiah Hat-trick Sends Arsenal Into League Cup Semifinals
More Picks
1
Senators plan to override President Buhari's decision to decline assent to electoral act amendment bill -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
2
Folorunsho Alakija's husband, Mr Modupe Alakija suspended by Ikoyi club for misconduct -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
3
Nigeria records 500% increase in COVID-19 infections in 2 weeks, says NCDC -
The Guardian,
17 hours ago
4
Nigerian Lecturers Set For Strike As Education Minister Says Government Broke, Can’t Meet Demands -
Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
5
Nigeria needs N6trn to meet demands on water infrastructure ― Minister -
Vanguard News,
15 hours ago
6
EFCC arrests another suspect with 576 ATM cards in Kano -
Premium Times,
18 hours ago
7
Photos of Burna Boy’s alleged new lover surfaces as he reportedly dumps Stefflon Don (Photos) -
The Info NG,
22 hours ago
8
FG grants Emirates 21 weekly flights as UAE confirms Air Peace daily slots -
The Punch,
15 hours ago
9
DNA: Court declares actress Ronke Odusanya's 'baby daddy' wanted -
The Punch,
15 hours ago
10
COVID-19: Omicron spreading faster than Delta variant — WHO -
The Eagle Online,
21 hours ago
