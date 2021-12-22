AFCON 2021: Osimhen’s Return, Welcome News For Super Eagles, Napoli –Okpala

Recall that Osimhen suffered a left cheekbone and ... Complete Sports - Former Nigerian midfielder, Sylvanus Okpala has described Victor Osimhen's return from injury as a cheering news for Napoli and the Super Eagles ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.Recall that Osimhen suffered a left cheekbone and ...



News Credibility Score: 99%