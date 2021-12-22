Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ex-national president of NUJ, Bonnie Iwuoha, dies
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Mr. Bonnie Iwuoha, ex-Abia State Commissioner of Information and former National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), has died. Iwuoha, who served as the national President of the Union between 1996 to 1997, died on Monday evening, Dec.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

SAD! Ex-national President Of NUJ, Bonnie Iwuoha, Dies Naija Loaded:
SAD! Ex-national President Of NUJ, Bonnie Iwuoha, Dies
Ex-national president of NUJ, Bonnie Iwuoha, dies My Celebrity & I:
Ex-national president of NUJ, Bonnie Iwuoha, dies
Ex-national president of NUJ, Bonnie Iwuoha, dies Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Ex-national president of NUJ, Bonnie Iwuoha, dies
Ex-National President Of NUJ, Bonnie Iwuoha Is Dead Mojidelano:
Ex-National President Of NUJ, Bonnie Iwuoha Is Dead


   More Picks
1 Folorunsho Alakija's husband, Mr Modupe Alakija suspended by Ikoyi club for misconduct - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Produce Outcome Of Investigation Into Killing Of Ex-Justice Minister, Bola Ige As You Promised – Soyinka Challenges Buhari - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
3 There?s nothing like repentant terrorists, let them go and see God - El-Rufai - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 AFCON 2021: Osimhen’s Return, Welcome News For Super Eagles, Napoli –Okpala - Complete Sports, 8 hours ago
5 Meagan Good's husband, DeVon Franklin, files for divorce after 9 years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
6 Be nice at all times as you don't know when you meet your angel - Nigerian lady writes as she set to wed man she met at 'Nothing Pass God' motor park - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 Customs intercept smuggled hard drugs with fake NAFDAC number in Katsina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 DNA: Court declares actress Ronke Odusanya's 'baby daddy' wanted - The Punch, 1 day ago
9 Police Commission promotes, confirms 8,204 officers - News Breakers, 19 hours ago
10 FG, NNPC sign N621bn MoU to fund road infrastructure - Daily Nigerian, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info