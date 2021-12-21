Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


'It's not my time to die" -Police Minister says after swimming for 12 hours to safety after helicopter he was in crashed at sea killing 39 people (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Madagascan government minister has revealed how he swam for 12 hours to safety after his helicopter crashed at sea during a rescue mission.


The minister and his team had been scouting an ar

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Madagascar minister swims 12 hours to shore after helicopter crash The Punch:
Madagascar minister swims 12 hours to shore after helicopter crash
The Cable:
Minister 'swims 12 hours to shore' after helicopter crash in Madagascar
BBC Africa:
Madagascar: Minister 'swims for 12 hours' after helicopter crashes at sea
Minister ‘Swims For 12 Hours’ After Helicopter Crashed At Sea (Photo) Naija Loaded:
Minister ‘Swims For 12 Hours’ After Helicopter Crashed At Sea (Photo)
Madagascar minister swims 12 hours to shore after helicopter crash News Breakers:
Madagascar minister swims 12 hours to shore after helicopter crash
Madagascan minister swims for 12 hours to safety after helicopter crashes at sea Within Nigeria:
Madagascan minister swims for 12 hours to safety after helicopter crashes at sea
Africa News:
Madagascan police chief swims to safety after helicopter crash at sea


   More Picks
1 Produce Outcome Of Investigation Into Killing Of Ex-Justice Minister, Bola Ige As You Promised – Soyinka Challenges Buhari - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
2 Folorunsho Alakija's husband, Mr Modupe Alakija suspended by Ikoyi club for misconduct - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 There?s nothing like repentant terrorists, let them go and see God - El-Rufai - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 NECO exams now compulsory for public schools in Cross River - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
5 I'll fix Mambilla project if given power portfolio - Buhari's minister designate, Muazu claims - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
6 Wizkid Lauds Wande Coal On Stage, Reveals How The Singer Helped Him | WATCH - Not Just OK, 6 hours ago
7 AFCON 2021: I’ll be available if selected – Osimhen - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
8 AFCON 2021: Osimhen’s Return, Welcome News For Super Eagles, Napoli –Okpala - Complete Sports, 7 hours ago
9 Be nice at all times as you don't know when you meet your angel - Nigerian lady writes as she set to wed man she met at 'Nothing Pass God' motor park - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
10 Nigeria needs N6trn to meet demands on water infrastructure ― Minister - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info