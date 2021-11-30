Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Groom addresses those dr!gging his wife for not smiling on their wedding day
Instablog 9ja  - Groom addresses those dr!gging his wife for not smiling on their wedding day

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian groom reacts after netizens dragged his wife for not smiling on their wedding day Yaba Left Online:
Nigerian groom reacts after netizens dragged his wife for not smiling on their wedding day
Nigerian groom reacts after netizens dragged his wife for not smiling on their wedding day The Dabigal Blog:
Nigerian groom reacts after netizens dragged his wife for not smiling on their wedding day
Nigerian groom reacts after netizens dragged his wife for not smiling on their wedding day Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Nigerian groom reacts after netizens dragged his wife for not smiling on their wedding day
Nigerian groom reacts after netizens dragged his wife for not smiling on their wedding day Naija Parrot:
Nigerian groom reacts after netizens dragged his wife for not smiling on their wedding day


   More Picks
1 I did my best to endure and make it work - Ooni of Ife's wife announces her marriage to the monarch is over - Linda Ikeji Blog, 57 mins ago
2 Over 10,000 sign petition, demand release of romantic soldier detained for accepting corper's proposal - The Punch, 20 hours ago
3 Electoral bill: APC working to prevent e-transmission of results, says PDP - The Cable, 15 hours ago
4 Man City defender Benjamin Mendy hit with another count of rape, his seventh so far - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 Biafra: Buhari given reasons to release Nnamdi Kanu before Christmas - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
6 Davido lashes out at a fan and threatens to walk off stage after the fan came to his Bayelsa concert with a dog (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 COVID-19 cases surge further as Nigeria records over 4,000 cases, more deaths - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
8 Nasarawa Assembly Passes 2022 Budget Into Law, Jerks It Up By N4.5bn - Independent, 22 hours ago
9 N’Assembly to transmit 2022 budget Thursday – Lawan - P.M. News - PM News, 19 hours ago
10 Miss Nigeria: Shehu Sani, Aisha Yesufu, others slam Kano Hisbah over planned invitation of Shatu Garko’s parent - The Punch, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info