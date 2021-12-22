Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Electoral Act: Senate reverses self, fails to override President's veto
News photo The Punch  - Electoral Act: Senate reverses self, fails to override President's veto

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Electoral bill: Senate to consult Reps on next line of action The Guardian:
Electoral bill: Senate to consult Reps on next line of action
Electoral Bill: Senators Resolve to Consult House Members, Constituents on Way Forward This Day:
Electoral Bill: Senators Resolve to Consult House Members, Constituents on Way Forward
Electoral Act Bill: Senate unveils next line of action against Buhari - P.M. News PM News:
Electoral Act Bill: Senate unveils next line of action against Buhari - P.M. News
Electoral Bill: We News Break:
Electoral Bill: We'll Consult Our Constituents, Reps On Next Course Of Action - Senate
Electoral bill: Senate to consult Reps on next line of action TV360 Nigeria:
Electoral bill: Senate to consult Reps on next line of action
Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill: Senate to consult Reps on further action – Senate President Prompt News:
Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill: Senate to consult Reps on further action – Senate President
Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill: Senate reveals next line of action The Eagle Online:
Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill: Senate reveals next line of action
Senate fails to override Buhari’s veto on electoral act, reveals next line of action The Street Journal:
Senate fails to override Buhari’s veto on electoral act, reveals next line of action
Electoral bill: Senate to consult Reps on next line of action News Breakers:
Electoral bill: Senate to consult Reps on next line of action
Electoral Act: Senate makes a U-turn, Fails To Override President’s veto Nigeria Breaking News:
Electoral Act: Senate makes a U-turn, Fails To Override President’s veto


   More Picks
1 How I almost committed suicide over loan -Ooni of Ife - The Punch, 16 hours ago
2 Cardi B gifts husband Offset $2 million as a birthday gift (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 Over 10,000 sign petition, demand release of romantic soldier detained for accepting corper's proposal - The Punch, 19 hours ago
4 Man City defender Benjamin Mendy hit with another count of rape, his seventh so far - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 Electoral Act: Senate reverses self, fails to override President's veto - The Punch, 23 hours ago
6 Jigawa gov signs child protection, 2022 appropriation bills into law - Premium Times, 21 hours ago
7 Electoral bill: APC working to prevent e-transmission of results, says PDP - The Cable, 14 hours ago
8 Lagos Procured, Deployed N3bn Worth Of Items To Enhance Security In 2021, Says Sanwo-Olu - Independent, 17 hours ago
9 Biafra: Buhari given reasons to release Nnamdi Kanu before Christmas - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
10 COVID-19 cases surge further as Nigeria records over 4,000 cases, more deaths - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info