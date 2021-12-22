Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Yuletide: Kwara Police, NSCDC Deploy 4,000 Personnel
News photo Leadership  - The Kwara State Police Command and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have deployed 4,000 personnel to man security during the Christmas and the New Year festivities.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Christmas: Kwara police command deploys 2,500, bans firecrackers Daily Post:
Christmas: Kwara police command deploys 2,500, bans firecrackers
Yuletide: Oyo NSCDC deploys 2,000 officers Nigerian Tribune:
Yuletide: Oyo NSCDC deploys 2,000 officers
NSCDC Deploys 428 Personnel, 9 Vehicles For Yuletide Operation In Enugu Independent:
NSCDC Deploys 428 Personnel, 9 Vehicles For Yuletide Operation In Enugu


   More Picks
1 Nigerian-born rugby player, Daniel Igbinedion jailed in the UK for subjecting his former girlfriend to horrific abuse - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 Over 10,000 sign petition, demand release of romantic soldier detained for accepting corper's proposal - The Punch, 8 hours ago
3 Cardi B gifts husband Offset $2 million as a birthday gift (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Customs intercept smuggled hard drugs with fake NAFDAC number in Katsina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 Nursing mother tackles husband over abandonment, says hubby claims twins, CS are taboos - The Punch, 23 hours ago
6 'It's not my time to die" -Police Minister says after swimming for 12 hours to safety after helicopter he was in crashed at sea killing 39 people (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
7 'I just want you to know I love and I will always be there' Actor Lateef Adedimeji makes a promise to Bimpe Oyebade on their Nikkai ceremony - Kemi Filani Blog, 12 hours ago
8 Actress Jemima Osunde tackles Twitter user over comment about wedding gifts a lady received from her husband - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 Nasarawa Assembly Passes 2022 Budget Into Law, Jerks It Up By N4.5bn - Independent, 10 hours ago
10 Broadband: Pantami, NCC boss, Danbatta assure of FG’s plans to bridge infrastructure deficit - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info