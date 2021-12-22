Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Jigawa gov signs child protection, 2022 appropriation bills into law
Premium Times  - The child protection and the 2022 appropriation bills were passed by the Jigawa State House of Assembly on Tuesday.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Obaseki signs N222.6bn 2022 appropriation bill into law Nigerian Tribune:
Obaseki signs N222.6bn 2022 appropriation bill into law
Gov. Obaseki signs 2022 appropriation bill into law – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Gov. Obaseki signs 2022 appropriation bill into law – The Sun Nigeria
Masari Signs 2022 Appropriation Bill Into Law Independent:
Masari Signs 2022 Appropriation Bill Into Law
PHOTO NEWS: Gov Makinde Sign 2022 Appropriation Bill Into Law Inside Business Nigeria:
PHOTO NEWS: Gov Makinde Sign 2022 Appropriation Bill Into Law
Gov Obaseki signs 2022 appropriation bill into law Within Nigeria:
Gov Obaseki signs 2022 appropriation bill into law


   More Picks
1 Nigerian-born rugby player, Daniel Igbinedion jailed in the UK for subjecting his former girlfriend to horrific abuse - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Over 10,000 sign petition, demand release of romantic soldier detained for accepting corper's proposal - The Punch, 7 hours ago
3 Meagan Good's husband, DeVon Franklin, files for divorce after 9 years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
4 AFCON 2021: Osimhen’s Return, Welcome News For Super Eagles, Napoli –Okpala - Complete Sports, 15 hours ago
5 Cardi B gifts husband Offset $2 million as a birthday gift (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
6 Customs intercept smuggled hard drugs with fake NAFDAC number in Katsina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 Nursing mother tackles husband over abandonment, says hubby claims twins, CS are taboos - The Punch, 22 hours ago
8 'It's not my time to die" -Police Minister says after swimming for 12 hours to safety after helicopter he was in crashed at sea killing 39 people (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
9 'I just want you to know I love and I will always be there' Actor Lateef Adedimeji makes a promise to Bimpe Oyebade on their Nikkai ceremony - Kemi Filani Blog, 10 hours ago
10 Actress Jemima Osunde tackles Twitter user over comment about wedding gifts a lady received from her husband - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info