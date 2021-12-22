Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Davido lashes out at a fan and threatens to walk off stage after the fan came to his Bayelsa concert with a dog (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Davido lost it when he noticed that one of his fans attended his concert with a dog and he asked the fan to leave.

 

In a video shared online, Davido is seen performing on stage in Baye

55 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Watch The Moment Davido Stopped His Bayelsa Performance After Seeing A Dog On Stage || VIDEO Too Xclusive:
Watch The Moment Davido Stopped His Bayelsa Performance After Seeing A Dog On Stage || VIDEO
Davido stops his Bayelsa performance after seeing a dog on stage Mp3 Bullet:
Davido stops his Bayelsa performance after seeing a dog on stage
"I go comot for this stage oo" - Davido lashes out at fan who brought dog to his concert (Video) Gist Reel:
"I go comot for this stage oo" - Davido lashes out at fan who brought dog to his concert (Video)
Davido Lashes Out at a Fan and Threatens to Walk Off Stage After the Fan Came to His Bayelsa Concert With a Dog Monte Oz Live:
Davido Lashes Out at a Fan and Threatens to Walk Off Stage After the Fan Came to His Bayelsa Concert With a Dog
The Moment Davido Threatened To Leave The Stage After A Fan Brought Dog To His Concert In Bayelsa Tori News:
The Moment Davido Threatened To Leave The Stage After A Fan Brought Dog To His Concert In Bayelsa


   More Picks
1 Folorunsho Alakija's husband, Mr Modupe Alakija suspended by Ikoyi club for misconduct - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Produce Outcome Of Investigation Into Killing Of Ex-Justice Minister, Bola Ige As You Promised – Soyinka Challenges Buhari - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
3 There?s nothing like repentant terrorists, let them go and see God - El-Rufai - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 AFCON 2021: Osimhen’s Return, Welcome News For Super Eagles, Napoli –Okpala - Complete Sports, 8 hours ago
5 Meagan Good's husband, DeVon Franklin, files for divorce after 9 years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
6 Be nice at all times as you don't know when you meet your angel - Nigerian lady writes as she set to wed man she met at 'Nothing Pass God' motor park - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 Customs intercept smuggled hard drugs with fake NAFDAC number in Katsina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 DNA: Court declares actress Ronke Odusanya's 'baby daddy' wanted - The Punch, 1 day ago
9 Police Commission promotes, confirms 8,204 officers - News Breakers, 19 hours ago
10 FG, NNPC sign N621bn MoU to fund road infrastructure - Daily Nigerian, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info