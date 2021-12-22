Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Adorable photo of singer Kizz Daniel with one of his twin boys, Jalil
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Singer Kizz Daniel shared this adorable photo on his Instagram page this afternoon.

 

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Singer, Kizz Daniel shares adorable photo with one of his twins, Jalil Yaba Left Online:
Singer, Kizz Daniel shares adorable photo with one of his twins, Jalil
Kizz Daniel Flaunts Photo With One Of His Twin Boys The Info Stride:
Kizz Daniel Flaunts Photo With One Of His Twin Boys
Adorable photo of Kizz Daniel with one of his twin boys | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Adorable photo of Kizz Daniel with one of his twin boys | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Singer, Kizz Daniel shares adorable photo with one of his twins, Jalil Naija Parrot:
Singer, Kizz Daniel shares adorable photo with one of his twins, Jalil


   More Picks
1 Nigerian-born rugby player, Daniel Igbinedion jailed in the UK for subjecting his former girlfriend to horrific abuse - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Over 10,000 sign petition, demand release of romantic soldier detained for accepting corper's proposal - The Punch, 16 hours ago
3 Cardi B gifts husband Offset $2 million as a birthday gift (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 AFCON 2021: Osimhen’s Return, Welcome News For Super Eagles, Napoli –Okpala - Complete Sports, 24 hours ago
5 Man City defender Benjamin Mendy hit with another count of rape, his seventh so far - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
6 Customs intercept smuggled hard drugs with fake NAFDAC number in Katsina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
7 Electoral bill: APC working to prevent e-transmission of results, says PDP - The Cable, 10 hours ago
8 Carabao Cup semi-final draw: All you need to know about Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, others - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
9 NNPC Rakes In N203bn From Petroleum Products Sale In July 2021 - Independent, 13 hours ago
10 Jigawa gov signs child protection, 2022 appropriation bills into law - Premium Times, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info