"The girl who almost took her own life is now successful" - Young Nigerian woman thanks God for sending her husband after she did 'awful things to be a Big Girl'
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A young woman from Warri, Delta State, Jessica, has thanked God for saving her life by sending her husband into her life.

7 hours ago
