Shatu Garko: MURIC backs Hisbah, says Miss Nigeria pageant is like BBNaija News Breakers - Islamic human rights organisation, Muslim Rights Concern, on Wednesday, backed the Kano State Hisbah Board’s decision to grill the parents of the 44th Miss Nigeria, Shatu Garko, over their daughter’s ‘illegal’ participation in the beauty pageant.



News Credibility Score: 99%