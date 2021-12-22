Barcelona Agree Ferran Torres Deal With Man City The Will - December 22, (THEWILL) - Barcelona and Manchester City have agreed to a deal worth up to £55 million to bring Ferran Torres to Catalonia. The Spanish club will pay an initial fee of £46.7 million (€55 million) plus £8.5 million (€10 million) in add-ons.



