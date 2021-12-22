Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Osun govt suspends teacher for 'abusing' Gov Oyetola, involvement in partisan politics
News photo Vanguard News  - Osun State Government has suspended a Secondary school teacher, Akinyemi Philip for using uncouth language against the state Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola and alleged involvement in partisan politics.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

Osun govt suspends teacher for allegedly disrespecting Oyetola on Facebook Ripples Nigeria:
Osun govt suspends teacher for allegedly disrespecting Oyetola on Facebook
Osun suspends teacher for supporting Gov. Oyetola PM News:
Osun suspends teacher for supporting Gov. Oyetola's opponents - P.M. News
I worked for Gov Oyetola’s emergence, didn’t abuse him on Facebook -Suspended Osun teacher News Breakers:
I worked for Gov Oyetola’s emergence, didn’t abuse him on Facebook -Suspended Osun teacher


