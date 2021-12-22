Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Police confirm death of female traffic officer crushed by truck in Calabar
Vanguard News  - By Ike Uchechukwu,Calabar The Cross River state Command Wednesday evening confirmed the death of a female officer who was crushed to death by a truck

14 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Truck crushes female Police officer to death in Calabar AIT:
Truck crushes female Police officer to death in Calabar
Cross River Watch:
Truck Crush Traffic Police Officer In Calabar
Female Traffic Police Officer crushed to death by truck in Cross River The Eagle Online:
Female Traffic Police Officer crushed to death by truck in Cross River
Truck crushes female police traffic officer to death in Calabar Within Nigeria:
Truck crushes female police traffic officer to death in Calabar


