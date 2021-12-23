Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Aisha Buhari finally reacts to reports that she is pregnant for husband
Gist Reel  - Aisha Buhari, wife of Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to viral rumours that she's pregnant.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

   More Picks
1 Nigerian-born rugby player, Daniel Igbinedion jailed in the UK for subjecting his former girlfriend to horrific abuse - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Over 10,000 sign petition, demand release of romantic soldier detained for accepting corper's proposal - The Punch, 14 hours ago
3 Cardi B gifts husband Offset $2 million as a birthday gift (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
4 AFCON 2021: Osimhen’s Return, Welcome News For Super Eagles, Napoli –Okpala - Complete Sports, 22 hours ago
5 Man City defender Benjamin Mendy hit with another count of rape, his seventh so far - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
6 Customs intercept smuggled hard drugs with fake NAFDAC number in Katsina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
7 Jigawa gov signs child protection, 2022 appropriation bills into law - Premium Times, 16 hours ago
8 Kano Pillars lift 2021 Volleyball Premier League trophy - The Point, 23 hours ago
9 Nasarawa Assembly Passes 2022 Budget Into Law, Jerks It Up By N4.5bn - Independent, 16 hours ago
10 'It's not my time to die" -Police Minister says after swimming for 12 hours to safety after helicopter he was in crashed at sea killing 39 people (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
