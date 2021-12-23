Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Supreme Court allows Union Bank to prosecute $15b Petro Union appeal on merit
News photo The Guardian  - The Supreme Court, yesterday, unanimously granted Union Bank’s application to appeal on its merit, a previous Court of Appeal judgment, which upheld a Federal High Court decision

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Petro Union $15bn Fraud Case: Supreme Court Okays Union Bank’s Appeal Bid Leadership:
Petro Union $15bn Fraud Case: Supreme Court Okays Union Bank’s Appeal Bid
Supreme Court permits Union Bank to prosecute appeal on merit in The Sun:
Supreme Court permits Union Bank to prosecute appeal on merit in
Petro Union $15bn Case: Supreme Court Grants Union Bank’s Application To Appeal On Merits Independent:
Petro Union $15bn Case: Supreme Court Grants Union Bank’s Application To Appeal On Merits
Petro Union’s $15bn fraud case: S’Court Grants Union Bank’s application to appeal on merits News Breakers:
Petro Union’s $15bn fraud case: S’Court Grants Union Bank’s application to appeal on merits


   More Picks
1 Cardi B gifts husband Offset $2 million as a birthday gift (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 How I almost committed suicide over loan -Ooni of Ife - The Punch, 20 hours ago
3 NCAA shuts down Glo Abuja base station over N4.5bn debt - Daily Trust, 21 hours ago
4 Over 10,000 sign petition, demand release of romantic soldier detained for accepting corper's proposal - The Punch, 24 hours ago
5 Electoral bill: APC working to prevent e-transmission of results, says PDP - The Cable, 18 hours ago
6 VIDEO: FG destroys over one million expired COVID-19 vaccine doses in Abuja - The Punch, 22 hours ago
7 Man City defender Benjamin Mendy hit with another count of rape, his seventh so far - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
8 Lagos Procured, Deployed N3bn Worth Of Items To Enhance Security In 2021, Says Sanwo-Olu - Independent, 22 hours ago
9 Biafra: Buhari given reasons to release Nnamdi Kanu before Christmas - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
10 Davido lashes out at a fan and threatens to walk off stage after the fan came to his Bayelsa concert with a dog (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info