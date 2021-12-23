Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Petrol subsidy rises, hits N1.16tn in 11 months
News photo The Punch  - The amount spent on subsidising Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, rose to N1.16tn between January and November this year, the latest data from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited show.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Petrol Subsidy Hit ₦1.16trn In 11months – NNPC Biz Watch Nigeria:
Petrol Subsidy Hit ₦1.16trn In 11months – NNPC
Petrol Subsidy Rises, Hits N1.16trn In 11 Months Economic Confidential:
Petrol Subsidy Rises, Hits N1.16trn In 11 Months
Petrol subsidy rises, hits N1.16tn in 11 months News Breakers:
Petrol subsidy rises, hits N1.16tn in 11 months


   More Picks
1 How I almost committed suicide over loan -Ooni of Ife - The Punch, 23 hours ago
2 NCAA shuts down Glo Abuja base station over N4.5bn debt - Daily Trust, 24 hours ago
3 NNPC Rakes In N203bn From Petroleum Products Sale In July 2021 - Independent, 23 hours ago
4 Electoral bill: APC working to prevent e-transmission of results, says PDP - The Cable, 21 hours ago
5 INEC promotes 1,985 Staff nationwide - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
6 "Not sure I can do this earth thing anymore. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 Edwin Clark Writes Obasanjo Over Marginalisation Of Niger Delta, Says Ex-President Has Hatred For Oil-rich Region - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
8 COVID-19: Nigeria records highest single day infection - The Guardian, 14 hours ago
9 Osinbajo presides over extraordinary FEC meeting — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 8 hours ago
10 Zazu star, Portable splashes millions of naira on new ride - Gist Reel, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info