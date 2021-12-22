Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


COVID-19 cases surge further as Nigeria records over 4,000 cases, more deaths
Daily Post  - The Nigeria Center for Disease Control has confirmed 4,035 cases of COVID-19 in fifteen states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. The agency also confirmed that two patients died in the last 24 hours following complications from the virus.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria records 2123 new COVID-19 cases as total rises to 227,378 Nigerian Tribune:
Nigeria records 2123 new COVID-19 cases as total rises to 227,378
Dramatic Rise in Covid Cases in Nigeria Arise News:
Dramatic Rise in Covid Cases in Nigeria
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog:
Nigeria Records 4035 New Cases Of COVID 19 Infections
COVID-19: Lagos State Records 1552 Cases, Worst Report Since 2020 Online Nigeria:
COVID-19: Lagos State Records 1552 Cases, Worst Report Since 2020


   More Picks
1 Nigerian-born rugby player, Daniel Igbinedion jailed in the UK for subjecting his former girlfriend to horrific abuse - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Over 10,000 sign petition, demand release of romantic soldier detained for accepting corper's proposal - The Punch, 16 hours ago
3 Cardi B gifts husband Offset $2 million as a birthday gift (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 AFCON 2021: Osimhen’s Return, Welcome News For Super Eagles, Napoli –Okpala - Complete Sports, 24 hours ago
5 Man City defender Benjamin Mendy hit with another count of rape, his seventh so far - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
6 Customs intercept smuggled hard drugs with fake NAFDAC number in Katsina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
7 Electoral bill: APC working to prevent e-transmission of results, says PDP - The Cable, 10 hours ago
8 Carabao Cup semi-final draw: All you need to know about Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, others - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
9 NNPC Rakes In N203bn From Petroleum Products Sale In July 2021 - Independent, 13 hours ago
10 Jigawa gov signs child protection, 2022 appropriation bills into law - Premium Times, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info