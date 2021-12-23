Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Toke Makinwa reveals secret to her 'eternal' glow as she receives 5 facial injections
News photo Yaba Left Online  - Media personality, Toke Makinwa, has revealed the secret to her ageless glow in a video she shared on her Instagram story.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

1 I did my best to endure and make it work - Ooni of Ife's wife announces her marriage to the monarch is over - Linda Ikeji Blog, 57 mins ago
2 Over 10,000 sign petition, demand release of romantic soldier detained for accepting corper's proposal - The Punch, 20 hours ago
3 Electoral bill: APC working to prevent e-transmission of results, says PDP - The Cable, 15 hours ago
4 Man City defender Benjamin Mendy hit with another count of rape, his seventh so far - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 Biafra: Buhari given reasons to release Nnamdi Kanu before Christmas - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
6 Davido lashes out at a fan and threatens to walk off stage after the fan came to his Bayelsa concert with a dog (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 COVID-19 cases surge further as Nigeria records over 4,000 cases, more deaths - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
8 Nasarawa Assembly Passes 2022 Budget Into Law, Jerks It Up By N4.5bn - Independent, 22 hours ago
9 N’Assembly to transmit 2022 budget Thursday – Lawan - P.M. News - PM News, 19 hours ago
10 Miss Nigeria: Shehu Sani, Aisha Yesufu, others slam Kano Hisbah over planned invitation of Shatu Garko’s parent - The Punch, 18 hours ago
