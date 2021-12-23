Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

FG pressured us to shut down Globacom over N4.7 billion debt: NCAA
Peoples Gazette  - "My agency is under tremendous pressure by the federal government...and we will do our best within the power vested on us to make sure the debt is settled.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

