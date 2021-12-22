Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


World?s tallest man travels to Russia in bid to find woman who can bear him children
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The world’s tallest man has travelled to Russia in a bid to find a new wife who will bear him children.

 

Sultan Kosen, 39, is a Turkish farmer who had a tumour affectin

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

World’s Tallest Man Travels To Russia To Find Bride The Guardian:
World’s Tallest Man Travels To Russia To Find Bride
World Tallest Man In Search Of A Wife To Bare Him Children News Break:
World Tallest Man In Search Of A Wife To Bare Him Children
World’s tallest man travels to Russia in bid to find woman who can bear him children Within Nigeria:
World’s tallest man travels to Russia in bid to find woman who can bear him children
Meet the world’s tallest man who travels to Russia in bid to find woman who can bear him children News Breakers:
Meet the world’s tallest man who travels to Russia in bid to find woman who can bear him children
World’s tallest man travels to Russia in bid to find woman who can be mum to his kids | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
World’s tallest man travels to Russia in bid to find woman who can be mum to his kids | Ladun Liadi's Blog
World’s Tallest Man Travels To Russia To Find Woman Who Can Bear Him Children Tori News:
World’s Tallest Man Travels To Russia To Find Woman Who Can Bear Him Children


   More Picks
1 I did my best to endure and make it work - Ooni of Ife's wife announces her marriage to the monarch is over - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Cardi B gifts husband Offset $2 million as a birthday gift (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 How I almost committed suicide over loan -Ooni of Ife - The Punch, 19 hours ago
4 Over 10,000 sign petition, demand release of romantic soldier detained for accepting corper's proposal - The Punch, 22 hours ago
5 Electoral bill: APC working to prevent e-transmission of results, says PDP - The Cable, 17 hours ago
6 VIDEO: FG destroys over one million expired COVID-19 vaccine doses in Abuja - The Punch, 20 hours ago
7 Jigawa gov signs child protection, 2022 appropriation bills into law - Premium Times, 24 hours ago
8 Man City defender Benjamin Mendy hit with another count of rape, his seventh so far - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Lagos Procured, Deployed N3bn Worth Of Items To Enhance Security In 2021, Says Sanwo-Olu - Independent, 20 hours ago
10 Biafra: Buhari given reasons to release Nnamdi Kanu before Christmas - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info