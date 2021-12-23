Junketing Nigerian President, Buhari Leaves Abuja For Borno As Security Is Beefed Up In Boko Haram-ravaged State

SaharaReporters gathered that Buhari’s aircraft, a Boeing Business jet (Boeing 737-700) marked 5N-FGT left the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International ... Sahara Reporters - President Muhammadu Buhari has left Abuja for Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.SaharaReporters gathered that Buhari’s aircraft, a Boeing Business jet (Boeing 737-700) marked 5N-FGT left the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International ...



News Credibility Score: 99%