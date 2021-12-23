Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Junketing Nigerian President, Buhari Leaves Abuja For Borno As Security Is Beefed Up In Boko Haram-ravaged State
News photo Sahara Reporters  - President Muhammadu Buhari has left Abuja for Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.
SaharaReporters gathered that Buhari’s aircraft, a Boeing Business jet (Boeing 737-700) marked 5N-FGT left the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International ...

20 hours ago
President Buhari visits Maiduguri after rocket attacks Nigerian Tribune:
President Buhari visits Maiduguri after rocket attacks
Amidst Buhari Vanguard News:
Amidst Buhari's visit to Borno, terrorists launch multiple attacks, kill 3
We Premium Times:
We're in final phase of fight against Boko Haram -- Buhari
Five Children Killed as Boko Haram Signal:
Five Children Killed as Boko Haram 'Welcomes' Buhari to Maiduguri With Rocket Launchers
We’re in final phase of tackling insurgency, other crimes – Buhari Daily Nigerian:
We’re in final phase of tackling insurgency, other crimes – Buhari
“Nigeria is in final phase of fight against Boko Haram insurgency” — Buhari Politics Nigeria:
“Nigeria is in final phase of fight against Boko Haram insurgency” — Buhari
Africa News:
Rockets kill four in Nigeria ahead of President Buhari's visit


