Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"We shall see" - Jude Okoye reacts as his wife Ifeoma announces she is done having children after almost losing her baby due to Covid
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Music executive, Jude Okoye doesn't seem to be in agreement with his wife, Ifeoma after she revealed that she is done with child bearing.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Jude Okoye reacts as wife announces being done with having children after almost losing baby due to Covid Gist Reel:
Jude Okoye reacts as wife announces being done with having children after almost losing baby due to Covid
Jude Okoye reacts as his wife Ifeoma announces she is done having children after almost losing her baby due to Covid News Breakers:
Jude Okoye reacts as his wife Ifeoma announces she is done having children after almost losing her baby due to Covid
Jude Okoye Reacts After His Wife, Ifeoma Announced She Tori News:
Jude Okoye Reacts After His Wife, Ifeoma Announced She's Done Having Children After Almost Losing Her Baby Due To Covid


   More Picks
1 How I almost committed suicide over loan -Ooni of Ife - The Punch, 22 hours ago
2 NCAA shuts down Glo Abuja base station over N4.5bn debt - Daily Trust, 22 hours ago
3 NNPC Rakes In N203bn From Petroleum Products Sale In July 2021 - Independent, 22 hours ago
4 Electoral bill: APC working to prevent e-transmission of results, says PDP - The Cable, 20 hours ago
5 VIDEO: FG destroys over one million expired COVID-19 vaccine doses in Abuja - The Punch, 23 hours ago
6 Edwin Clark Writes Obasanjo Over Marginalisation Of Niger Delta, Says Ex-President Has Hatred For Oil-rich Region - Sahara Reporters, 8 hours ago
7 Lagos Procured, Deployed N3bn Worth Of Items To Enhance Security In 2021, Says Sanwo-Olu - Independent, 23 hours ago
8 COVID-19: Nigeria records highest single day infection - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
9 N’Assembly to transmit 2022 budget Thursday – Lawan - P.M. News - PM News, 23 hours ago
10 "Not sure I can do this earth thing anymore. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info